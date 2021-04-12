South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Presents a Total of Approximately R12.9 Million in Support of 145 Affiliated Sport Federations Across the Province, 12 to 22 APR

press release

Minister Marais to present R12.9m financial support to sport federations across the province

Today, 12 April 2021, will be the first of 6 ceremonial cheque handovers in which Minister Anroux Marais will present a total of approximately R12.9 million in support of 145 affiliated sport federations across the province.

As we now contain, adapt and recover in the sector, Minister Marais will present the following funds to the 6 district sport councils and respective municipalities to assist with administration, development, capacity building support and adhoc funding as well as major events to enable affiliated federations to fulfil their significant mandate of developing and promoting their respective codes and clubs in the Western Cape:

Cape Winelands to receive R 1 780 000 on Monday, 12 April 2021 at 16h00 at the Kallie De Wet Sport Complex, Robertson.

West Coast to receive R843 491 on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 at 16h00 at the White City Multipurpose Centre, Saldanha.

Cape Metro to receive R5 193 000 on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 at 17h15 at the John Tyres Hall, Kenilworth.

Central Karoo to receive R625 000 on Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 16h30 at the Bastiaanse Secondary School Hall, Rustdene, Beaufort West.

Eden to receive R2 835 000 on Monday, 19 April 2021 at 17h00 at the Hornlee Civic Centre, Knysna.

Overberg to receive R1 120 000 on Wednesday, 22 April 2021 at 17h00 in Caledon.

As we build-up to the 2023 Netball World Cup, the DCAS has prioritized upgrading and providing Netball facilities across the province in support of the much-needed Legacy Project. To increase access to the code to optimize our pool of talent for participation at higher levels of excellence, the Langeberg and Saldanha Municipalities will receive an additional R800 000 and R600 000 respectively at this round of handovers to upgrade the Netball facilities at the Robertson Sportsground and Ronnie Louw Sport Field.

