South Africa: Parliament Undertakes a Joint Oversight Visit to Botshabelo Industrial Park

12 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

NCOP Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Minister to undertake a joint oversight visit to Botshabelo Industrial Park

The Chief Whip of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Mr Seiso Mohai, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Mr Lechesa Tsenoli and the Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will from tomorrow 13-14 April undertake a joint oversight visit to Botshabelo Industrial Park in the Free State Province.

They will also be joined by the Free State Provincial Government's MEC for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Ms Makalo Mohale, the Chief Whip of the Manguag Metropolitical Municipality, Mr Zolile Mangcotywa and other permanent delegates to the NCOP.

According to Mr Mohai, the joint oversight visit is critical to monitor and evaluate progress and the impact of the Botshabelo Industrial Park and progress in implementing the Free State Regional Industrialization Policy in the revitalisation of the township economy in the Free State Province. Furthermore, Mr Mohai said it has the potential of being a catalyst for the expansion of industrialization in the township and create employment for the people in the townships.

The Botshabelo Industrial Park is part of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition's Revitalisation of Industrial Parks Programme which is implemented throughout the country to renovate state-owned industrial parks that are located in historically disadvantaged areas.

The objectives of the programme include promoting industrialisation, attracting investments, increasing the occupancy rate of the parks, driving retention and expansion and addressing inequality.

Botshabelo has a manufacturing sector which employs more than 10 000 people in textiles, plastics and other sectors. The sector makes up 9% of the Free State's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and this comprises 4% of South Africa's total GDP.

