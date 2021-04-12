South Africa: Rugby Season Takes Shape After a Long Hiatus, Raising Hope for Boks

11 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springbok management finally has some clarity on the season ahead and is ramping up preparations with only 12 weeks to go before the 2021 British & Irish Lions arrive.

As of this weekend, it has been 524 days since the Springboks last played a Test match. The glorious night in Yokohama on 2 November 2019, when Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup after the Boks thrashed England 32-12, seems a distant memory.

A Lions tour is the biggest rugby event outside a World Cup, given that the Lions only travel every four years and come to South Africa every 12 years. In an ideal world the Boks would have played 12 Tests after winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in 2019, before the first Test against the Lions on 24 July 2021.

By the time the first Test against the British & Irish Lions takes place, 630 days would have elapsed since that triumphant moment in Japan. It's unlikely, though, that so many days will pass between Tests, because the Boks are set to play two warm-up games before the Lions series.

Tests against the United States and Argentina...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

