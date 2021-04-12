South Africa: Don't Forget About the Living While Celebrating 'Dead Bones'

analysis

The truth is that it does not matter what Chris Hani's thoughts would have been about the current state of our politics in South Africa. Frankly, none of us know.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

April 10 2021 marks 28 years since the assassination of SACP general secretary Chris Hani.

That haunting image of his lifeless body lying in a pool of blood on April 10 1993 remains etched in our country's collective memory.

And as we have done every year since then, we will see another commemoration to celebrate the life of Hani, who was also an ANC NEC member.

Once again, the SA Communist Party will emerge from behind the curtain to take centre stage to mark the day.

The same thing happened this week when the ANC marked the 150th birthday of Charlotte Maxeke, the social and political activist who challenged unjust laws against black people and tackled patriarchy within the ANC and other black solidarity movements in the early 1900s. Maxeke was unmatched in her commitment to realising the freedom of her people. Her activism was not motivated by the lure of high political office and its...