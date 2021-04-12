Kenya: Ireland Adds Kenya to List of Designated States for Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

Kenya has been added to the list of designated states for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland leaving Uganda as the only country in East Africa which has not been listed among states which require mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland.

Effective from 4am on April 15, 2021, passengers arriving in Ireland from Kenya must have pre-booked mandatory hotel quarantine before travel and one must complete a minimum of 14 days of mandatory quarantine.

According to Ireland's government, those who travelled through an airport or port in a designated state will also have to quarantine.

"If you have been in a designated state at any time in the 14 days before you arrive in Ireland or if you have travelled through an airport or port in a designated state you have to quarantine. However, if you receive a negative or 'not detected' result from a Covid-19 PCR test taken on day 10, your period of quarantine may be completed at home," the statement says.

These arrangements also apply to any passenger who is travelling on to Northern Ireland.

Kenya becomes the 19th African Country to be listed by Ireland due to increasing cases of Covid-19 infections with the country having reported 145,670 positive cases, 2,348 deaths and 99,095 recoveries by April 11.

Ireland has, however, given exception to a set of group which may temporarily leave their place of quarantine when necessary to perform their essential function and only for as long as strictly required.

Some of the persons include those who will be required to carry out essential repair, maintenance, construction or safety assurance of critical transport infrastructure, critical utility infrastructure, manufacturing services, information services, or communication services.

Passengers who are participating in a sporting event and have been provided with written certification by Sport Ireland and journalists carrying out their professional functions will be given special consideration.