Tanzania: No Inflating Food Prices During Ramadan-Govt

The government of Zanzibar has announced indicative price for food products consumed locally that they should remain as usual without interfering with the Holy Month of Ramadan that begins in the next few days.

Minister of Trade and Industry Development, Omar Said Shaaban, said the intention is to enable citizens especially those with low incomes to also fast and afford the items.

According to the government directive, the indicative price of rice should not exceed 1,600/- a kilogram, sugar not exceed 2,000/- a kilogram, and wheat flour not inflate beyond 1,600/- per kilo.

"These prices will remain in the market until they are reviewed and announced otherwise by the government as stipulated in accordance with the law. We call on all traders and citizens to adhere to the indicative prices announced," he pointed out.

Omar, who is a lawyer by profession, said he announced the guide price in accordance to legal mandate under section 61 (1) of the Legitimate Competition and Protection of Consumer Act No. 5 of 2018 bestowed on him.

Elaborating, he noted the guide prices were obtained after a process involving the government and traders, importers and exporters of food on the Islands as well as inspections of food teams showing that there was an adequate food stock.

"I will personally go around various business areas to see if the traders are really following the government's instructions and, may I make it clear that there are severe penalties for those who will violate these guidelines," he cautioned.