Tanzania: No Inflating Food Prices During Ramadan-Govt

12 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The government of Zanzibar has announced indicative price for food products consumed locally that they should remain as usual without interfering with the Holy Month of Ramadan that begins in the next few days.

Minister of Trade and Industry Development, Omar Said Shaaban, said the intention is to enable citizens especially those with low incomes to also fast and afford the items.

According to the government directive, the indicative price of rice should not exceed 1,600/- a kilogram, sugar not exceed 2,000/- a kilogram, and wheat flour not inflate beyond 1,600/- per kilo.

"These prices will remain in the market until they are reviewed and announced otherwise by the government as stipulated in accordance with the law. We call on all traders and citizens to adhere to the indicative prices announced," he pointed out.

Omar, who is a lawyer by profession, said he announced the guide price in accordance to legal mandate under section 61 (1) of the Legitimate Competition and Protection of Consumer Act No. 5 of 2018 bestowed on him.

Elaborating, he noted the guide prices were obtained after a process involving the government and traders, importers and exporters of food on the Islands as well as inspections of food teams showing that there was an adequate food stock.

"I will personally go around various business areas to see if the traders are really following the government's instructions and, may I make it clear that there are severe penalties for those who will violate these guidelines," he cautioned.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari Tells All In New Book
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.