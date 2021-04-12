Africa Elections 2021 - All the Upcoming Votes

1 April 2021
African Arguments
analysis By Africa Insiders

A regularly updated list of the upcoming elections in Africa in 2021 - Last updated: 6 April 2021

Here are the upcoming elections in list form. The exact dates are liable to change.

April 2021

9: Djibouti - President (run off 23 April)

11: Chad - President

11: Benin - President

18: Cabo Verde - Parliament

May 2021

31: Somaliland - Parliament

June 2021

5 June: Ethiopia - Parliament

5 June: The Gambia - Referendum

Beyond/ Date unscheduled

July: São Tomé and Príncipe - President

12 August: Zambia - President + Parliament

17 October: Cabo Verde - President

24 October: Chad - Parliament

October: Morocco - Parliament

4 December: The Gambia - President

24 December: Libya - President + Parliament

Read the original of this report, including embedded links and illustrations, on the African Arguments site.

