Africa Elections 2021 - All the Upcoming Votes

A regularly updated list of the upcoming elections in Africa in 2021 - Last updated: 6 April 2021
Here are the upcoming elections in list form. The exact dates are liable to change.
April 2021
9: Djibouti - President (run off 23 April)
11: Chad - President
11: Benin - President
18: Cabo Verde - Parliament
May 2021
31: Somaliland - Parliament
June 2021
5 June: Ethiopia - Parliament
5 June: The Gambia - Referendum
Beyond/ Date unscheduled
July: São Tomé and Príncipe - President
12 August: Zambia - President + Parliament
17 October: Cabo Verde - President
24 October: Chad - Parliament
October: Morocco - Parliament
4 December: The Gambia - President
24 December: Libya - President + Parliament