Nigeria: Presidency Reacts As Twitter Picks Ghana As African HQ

13 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Presidency has reacted as social networking service, Twitter yesterday announced the selection of Ghana as its African headquarters

Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey disclosed that its African office would be in Ghana.

"Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and President Nana Akufo-Addo," he tweeted.

In his reaction, Ghana's President thanked Twitter for its decision, adding that he had met with Dorsey and he was confident the move would be the beginning of new things.

He tweeted, "The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter's Africa operations is excellent news. The government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country."

But in a swift reaction, Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu tweeted, "I pray Ghanaians would not allow their country to be used as a platform for the orchestration of nuisance on the African internet space.

"Nigeria is safer with the hypocrisy of Twitter. We shall have to improve on our methods for elimination of fake news on the information space.

"They just hate Nigeria because they know that the only country that can be the next African super power, fully democratic, highly mobile population and good working age population is Nigeria

"Twitter came to Ghana to target Nigerian market. They won't admit they need us, but we know."

Also reacting, President Muhammadu Buhari's aide, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi, countered the negative reactions against the Nigerian government, saying that Facebook had also announced that it would be opening an office in Lagos.

"Ghana got Twitter, Nigeria got Facebook (operational H2 2021). God be praised. Let's be happy for each other. Not everything is fight, dears. Ghana, congratulations."

