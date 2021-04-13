Nigeria: Doctors Threaten to Resume Strike If Demands Are Not Met

The members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have asked the federal government to honour its agreement with the union.

They warned that should the government fail to honour its agreement in the next four weeks, they would be forced to declare another indefinite nationwide industrial action.

President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, gave the warning on behalf of his colleagues when he featured as a guest on a live television programme yesterday.

"We have been given a leap of faith to believe in the system and we hope and pray that the system does not fail us," he said during his appearance on the Channels Television breakfast programme.

The doctor added, "If it fails us, we don't have a choice but to call a meeting in the next four weeks, which is the timeline for this strike that we suspended.

"If our demands are not met in four weeks' time, I think it will go back to us going on indefinite strike again."