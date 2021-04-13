Nigeria: Doctors Threaten to Resume Strike If Demands Are Not Met

Ebuka Onyeji/Premium Times
13 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have asked the federal government to honour its agreement with the union.

They warned that should the government fail to honour its agreement in the next four weeks, they would be forced to declare another indefinite nationwide industrial action.

President of NARD, Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, gave the warning on behalf of his colleagues when he featured as a guest on a live television programme yesterday.

"We have been given a leap of faith to believe in the system and we hope and pray that the system does not fail us," he said during his appearance on the Channels Television breakfast programme.

The doctor added, "If it fails us, we don't have a choice but to call a meeting in the next four weeks, which is the timeline for this strike that we suspended.

"If our demands are not met in four weeks' time, I think it will go back to us going on indefinite strike again."

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

