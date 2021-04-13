Djibouti Presidential Elections

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Host Photo Agency
President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh in 2019.
12 April 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States looks forward to working with the government of President Ismail Omar Guelleh and the people of Djibouti to advance our common interests following Djibouti's presidential election on April 9. We appreciate the work of the election observer missions from the African Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development. The United States encourages the Government of Djibouti to further strengthen its democratic institutions and processes in line with recommendations from the observer missions.

