Somalia: EU and AU Want Urgent Solution to Somalia Political Crisis

Radio Dalsan
Somali capital Mogadishu (file photo).
11 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — International players among them the African and European Union have called for an urgent solution to the current political stalemate in Somalia over delayed elections.

Efforts to reach a truce between the Federal Government and some Federal Member State leaders have not been successful, worsening an already dire situation, in the fragile Horn of Africa state.

In a joint statement, the international players warned they will not support a parallel process or partial elections or an attempt to extend the current administration's mandate.

"Following these deliberations, the AU, the EU, the IGAD, and the UN, we reiterate the respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia; and call upon Somali leaders to prioritize the national interest of Somalia and immediately return to dialogue to seek compromise on the outstanding issues, and to ensure that no actions are taken that would undermine the stability of Somalia, which is critical to the maintenance of international peace and security," reads a section of the statement.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi alias Farmarjo's term ended in February this year.

The international players have warned that the current stalemate has impacted negatively on peace, security and stability of Somalia with risks of spilling over to the region.

They were categorical that the September 17, 2020 Agreement remains the most viable path towards holding elections.

"We urge the Federal Government and the Federal Member State leaders to review and validate the 16 February 2021 Baidoa Technical Committee 2 recommendations and seek agreement through compromise on any outstanding issues necessary for rapid electoral implementation," reads the statement.

On September 17, 2020, various political players in Somalia agreed on an indirect electoral model for the country's polls.

