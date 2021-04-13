Somalia: Joint Communique On the Situation in Somalia (AU, EU, IGAD and UN) - Amisom

press release

1) The African Union (AU), the European Union (EU); Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations (UN) are highly concerned by the situation in Somalia. In this regard, a virtual meeting was held on 9th April 2021, with participation of Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of IGAD; H.E. Amb. Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; H.E. Amb. Rita Laranjinha, European Union, Managing Director for Africa; and H.E. Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Undersecretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs.

2) The meeting was convened in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia over the holding of delayed elections, and the continuing impasse in dialogue between the Federal Government and some Federal Member State leaders.

3) Following these deliberations, the AU, the EU, the IGAD and the UN:

a) Reiterate their respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence and unity of Somalia; and call upon Somali leaders to prioritize the national interest of Somalia and immediately return to dialogue to seek compromise on the outstanding issues, and to ensure that no actions are taken that would undermine the stability of Somalia, which is critical to the maintenance of international peace and security;

b) Underscore that the 17 September Agreement remains the most viable path towards the holding of elections in the shortest delay possible, and urge the Federal Government and the Federal Member State leaders to review and validate the 16 February 2021 Baidoa Technical Committee recommendations and seek agreement through compromise on any outstanding issues necessary for rapid electoral implementation;

c) Appreciate the efforts of International Partners in facilitating communication between among Somali leaders; and call upon the Partners to strengthen these good offices engagements and identify if needed new ways in support of a return to dialogue among the political stakeholders;

d) Reaffirm decision not to support any parallel process, partial elections, or new initiatives leading to any extension of prior mandates;

e) Express serious concern that the political stalemate is impacting negatively on peace, security, stability, and prosperity in Somalia and beyond;

f) Call upon Somali political leaders to continue the progress made in state-building and inclusive politics, especially elections and peaceful transition of power, and appeal to these leaders to deliver today on the vital interests of the Somali people for peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections;

g) Urge all Somali leaders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that may lead to an escalation of tensions.

4) The African Union, the European Union, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, and the United Nations will continue to closely monitor the situation in Somalia.