Somalia: Mogadishu Police Boss Sadiq Omar Hassan Sacked

Radio Dalsan
Somali capital Mogadishu (file photo).
12 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia's Police Force boss Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar has sacked the commander of Banadir, Sadiq Omar Hassan alias Sadak John. Gen. Sadiq had ordered police officers to block a parliamentary session on Monday.

Gen. Sadiq was leader of the police unit in charge of the largest metropolis in Somalia comprising the capital Mogadishu and its environs.

He had ordered his troops to blockade areas around parliament buildings known as Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu on Monday after word went round the MPs would sit for an emergency session. The local police chief argued the legislators' mandate had expired.

The sacking letter indicated that Mr Sadiq acted against police procedures by 'issuing controversial orders sending a word of warning to the Lower House of the Parliament against conducting its business.'

On Sunday night, the leadership of the Lower House circulated text messages to the legislators to attend a session whose main agenda was to discuss elections in Somalia.

Before the session started, Mr Sadiq deployed units of police officers at the entrance of Villa Hargeisa, the temporary seat of the House.

Afterwards, he talked to UniversalTV, an independent broadcaster, addressing different issues including his orders to tell the MPs to stop meetings and seek re-election.

"The term of the parliament has expired. Thus, the MPs have no more mandate to meet," he told the media.

He said that Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble should lead the discussions on election.

He added: "Only Prime Minister Roble can answer my statement."

He warned the Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe against responding to his statements.

Gen. Hijar appointed General Farhan Farole, the former commander of Haram'ad Police Unit, as a new commander.

Some of the opposition presidential candidates including former presidents Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud and former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire have praised Gen. Sadiq for his courage.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Somali President Signs Measure Extending His Term of Office
Somali Leaders Again Fail to Reach Consensus on Crucial Elections
Somali Leaders Head for Another Round of Election Talks
Nothing Concrete - Somali Electoral Process Talks Collapse
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Tanzania's New President Suluhu is Handling Covid-19
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Hospitality Industry Suffocates Under Lockdown
Who is Mother of Ugandan Prince?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.