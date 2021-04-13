Kenya: Prisons Rope in Kwanthanze Youngster for African Tourney

Kenya Prisons women's volleyball team have sought the services of promising libero Delphine Misoki ahead of the African Clubs Championship set for April 19 to May 1 in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Misoki is a Form Three student at National and East African Secondary School Games champions Kwanthanze Girls.

Misoki is expected to fill the gap left by Elizabeth Wanyama who is training with the national team ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 17-year old Misoki will contend for a position with experienced libero Judith Tarus in the 12-day event.

Misoki was part of the Kenya Under-20 team which finished third during the 2018 African Nations Championship in Nairobi. Egypt were the eventual winners.

Misoki joined the local champions in their training sessions at their base in Nairobi West grounds on Saturday.

Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi said the youngster is a good addition if her School Games and U-20 championships performance is anything to go by.

Mavisi said the promising Misoki wouldn't suffer from stage fright since she has played at international events before.

"She is a confident player and that is a plus considering her age. We are glad to have her and our focus now is to ensure she gels with other players. Of course schools and clubs mode of play is totally different but she has shown the willingness to learn," said Mavisi.

Kwanthanze's title-winning coach Justin Kigwari said the move was a plus for the school.

"That's a good gesture and a challenge to other players that coaches and clubs out there are following young players. I'm happy that they reached out for her services and I wish her all the best. I know she has what it takes," said Kigwari.

Joy Lusenaka, Pamela Masaisai, Lorine Chebet, Joan Chelagat, Emmaculate Chemtai and Wanyama are in the national team's bubble training at Kasarani Indoor Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Asked about the team's preparedness with six players being away with the national team, Mavisi said he has enough cover.

"We still have a big pool of players to choose from. With the absence of the six players, others have a chance to prove their worth. Our training is going on well and all the departments are coming together for the good," said Mavisi.