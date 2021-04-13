Kenya: FKF Announce New Harambee Starlets Coach

Football Kenya Federation has appointed Charles Okere as the new Harambee Starlets coach.

Okere, who serves as assistant coach at FKF Premier League leaders Tusker, replaces David Ouma who has parted ways with the federation on mutual consent.

Okere will be assisted by KCB assistant coach Godfrey Oduor and Mildred Cheche.

His first competitive assignment will be the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The continental showpiece, which will be held in Morocco, will double up as the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup that will be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand.