Nigeria: Pantami Denies Link With Boko Haram, Reports Newspaper to DSS, Police

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has denied any link with Boko Haram, saying he has been preaching against the sect for the past 15 years.

He has also denied reports that the United States allegedly placed him on a 'terror watch list' for alleged ties with the late Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf.

Pantami, has also reported a newspaper to the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) over a report that he had been placed on the United States terrorist watch list.

In a letter signed by his lawyer, Mr. Michael Jonathan dated April 12, 2021 and addressed to the newspaper, the minister copied the DSS, the police and the NIA.

Pantami demanded a retraction and an apology from the newspaper, describing the allegations as false.

The minister, who is an Islamic cleric, has been trending on social media since the report went viral.

The minister, who is also an Islamic cleric, was alleged to have been a mentor to the founder of the militant Islamist group, who was killed in 2009 in the North-east.

In an old video which recently went viral, Pantami is seen debating with Boko Haram founder, Mohammed Yusuf, in Hausa.

But in the letter addressed to the newspaper as well as security agencies, Pantami stated that he had authored more than a dozen books and he was a respected cleric.

Pantami said he has been preaching against Boko Haram for over 15 years over its condemnable doctrines and practices.

Social media, especially Twitter, was awash yesterday by the reports published by some news platforms went viral.

Some of the leading platforms have, however, retracted the report and apologised to the minister.

Reacting to the allegation on Twitter, Patanmi stated: "My lectures against the doctrines and all other evil people have been available for over 15 years, including debates that endangered my life against many criminals in Nigeria.

"If you can't understand Hausa, get an objective Hausa speaker to translate for you objectively."