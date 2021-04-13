Rwanda: Local e-Commerce Firm Explores Use of USSD for Orders

13 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Local e-commerce company Safi Run is exploring the use of USSD codes as an additional means to compliment the already existing platforms that are mainly based on the internet.

Like many e-commerce businesses in the country, Safi Run has been mostly depending on internet-based platforms like smart-phone applications, websites or online live chats where clients can place their orders.

However, since last month, Safi Run launched its first ever USSD code platform that will be used in cooking gas delivery in various parts of Kigali.

According to the company, the 3040 USSD code will for now be used exclusively for cooking gas, but they will be analyzing the demand to see if more platforms like this have to be used.

"This short code, as for now, is really specified to gas delivery. But as we analyze the demand and our market, if we realize that there is a need for having more platforms that can assist off the internet, we can use them," said Jerry Ndayishimiye, the Head of Marketing at Safi Run.

"However, we also appreciate the fact that the drive of the internet is growing year per year in the country, due to the efforts of the government, for example in deploying fiber optic cables. This assists out businesses in this sector," he added.

Meanwhile, for all the gas deliveries the company is using electric motorbikes, a move that aims to reduce air pollution caused by fossil-fuel-based mobility.

The CEO of Safi Run Rwanda, Tony Adesina said the company will over the next five years invest in various green mobility solutions starting with the use of electric motorbikes to deliver LPG gas.

"We are looking to grow the market. We are starting with Kigali but plan to expand in Musanze and Huye districts," he said.

According to Marie Jose Tuyizere the Safi Run Rwanda Operations Manager, the company has so far hired 50 Rwandan in its gas delivery project.

However, it is expected to employ up to 300 runners (delivery team) in the next three years.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.