South Africa: Bodies of Mother and Daughter Found in a Suitcase, Suspect in Custody

12 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Durban — Sthembiso Lamula (41) appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates' Court on 9 April 2021 facing two counts of murder and kidnapping and was remanded in custody until 16 April 2021.

On 6 October 2020, KwaDabeka police received a report of a double murder along Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka near the Umngeni River. On arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of two female victims packed in suitcase. The bodies were later identified as that of 36-year-old Simangele Simamane and her daughter Sbongakonke Mthembu (13). The victims had multiple injuries on their bodies and their necks were tied with a rope. It is alleged that the victims were kidnaped before they were killed.

Charges of murder and kidnapping were opened at KwaDabeka police station for investigation. On 7 April 2021, police officers from the Provincial Tracking Team together with Crime Intelligence received information that suspect that was sought for the murders was back from hiding and was roaming the streets of KwaMashu. They proceeded to residence in KwaMashu and he was arrested. The investigation is still on-going and more arrests are imminent.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Kwazulu-Natal

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.