South Africa: Bodies of Mother and Daughter Found in a Suitcase, Suspect in Custody

press release

Durban — Sthembiso Lamula (41) appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates' Court on 9 April 2021 facing two counts of murder and kidnapping and was remanded in custody until 16 April 2021.

On 6 October 2020, KwaDabeka police received a report of a double murder along Lwandle Drive in KwaDabeka near the Umngeni River. On arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of two female victims packed in suitcase. The bodies were later identified as that of 36-year-old Simangele Simamane and her daughter Sbongakonke Mthembu (13). The victims had multiple injuries on their bodies and their necks were tied with a rope. It is alleged that the victims were kidnaped before they were killed.

Charges of murder and kidnapping were opened at KwaDabeka police station for investigation. On 7 April 2021, police officers from the Provincial Tracking Team together with Crime Intelligence received information that suspect that was sought for the murders was back from hiding and was roaming the streets of KwaMashu. They proceeded to residence in KwaMashu and he was arrested. The investigation is still on-going and more arrests are imminent.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner of Kwazulu-Natal