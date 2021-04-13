Nigeria: Ramadan 2021 - Sultan Asks Nigerian Muslims to Commence Fasting

12 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Mojeed

Following the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/454485-ramadan-2021-nscia-asks-muslims-to-look-out-for-new-moon.html">sighting of the moon</a>, this year's Ramadan starts Tuesday, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, announced Monday.

Mr Abubakar, who is the president of the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.nscia.com.ng/">Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA)</a>, said this in an announcement on NTA live broadcast.

He urged all Muslims to use the occasion of the holy month to pray fervently for the country and indulge in acts of charity so as to benefit maximally this month.

The NSCIA on Monday had issued a guideline enjoining the Ummah to practice social distancing during the 1442AH Ramadan.

"All COVID-19 protocols should be observed. I'tikaf should still be put on hold while strict observance of all COVID19 protocols including avoiding lengthy or crowded sessions should be observed," it stated.

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar seen as sacred by Muslims during which they refrain from eating, drinking and sexual activities from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days -- depending on when a new crescent is slighted.

The sighting of this new moon marks the beginning of another month, Shawwal, and the celebration of Islamic festival, Eid-l-fitr.

The Ramadan ritual is observed to attain a spiritual bond with God, as contained in Qur'an 2:183: "Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you many learn piety and righteousness."

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times.

