Nigeria: Ramadan - Exercise Patience, Tolerance, Reject Divisive Voices, Buhari Urges Nigerians

12 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday welcomed the beginning of Muslims' holy month of Ramadan, which marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting.

In a message to the nation to mark the occasion, President Buhari prayed to Allah to accept our sacrifices and increase the unity, solidarity, peace and prosperity of the nation.

He urged Muslims in the country to exercise patience and tolerance and reject voices that seek to divide the nation.

He also urged all citizens to show compassion to the millions of the less endowed and remember those that have been displaced by conflict in their charity and prayers in this important period.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 12, 2021

