South Africa: Supreme Court of Appeal Deals a Crushing Blow to Former SAA Chair Dudu Myeni

12 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Justin Brown

Supreme Court of Appeal dismisses one of the delinquent director for life Dudu Myeni's two appeals.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed one of the two appeals that former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni filed with the court relating to her fight against the delinquent director for life ruling made against her.

Myeni opened two battlefronts at the SCA to end the delinquent director for life ruling against her and halt an enforcement order.

In early February, Myeni lodged her first SCA appeal against the delinquent director for life ruling issued by Judge Ronel Tolmay on 27 May last year.

In the ruling issued in May last year, Tolmay found Myeni to be dishonest, that she had grossly abused her power, was grossly negligent, reckless, and that her actions had inflicted substantial harm on SAA.

"She was a director gone rogue," Tolmay wrote.

The SCA chief registrar wrote in a ruling dated last Friday that the court had dismissed Myeni's appeal application.

"The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard,"...

