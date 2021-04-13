Nigeria: I Was Never On Terror Watch List - Pantami

13 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, has faulted reports that he was placed on terrorism watch list in the USA.

He said no intelligence organisation had associated him with any terrorist organisation.

In a letter dated 12th April, 2021 and signed by his Michael Numa Esq., which was addressed to the Daily Independent Newspaper, Pantami demanded that the report be retracted within 24 hours in five national newspapers and five global media.

He said he was among the first Islamic scholars to engage the late leader of Boko Haram, Muhammed Yusuf, in a televised public debate to challenge his teachings as being against Islam.

