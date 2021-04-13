Africa: Twitter Chooses Ghana As Africa HQ

Pixabay
13 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian and Ghanian Twittersphere has been set abuzz over the announcement of the choice of Ghana as headquarters of the microblogging platform.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's chief executive officer, announced the development yesterday

"Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo. #TwitterGhana," Dorsey tweeted.

The announcement has since generated reactions from some Nigerians on Twitter, as they have taken to the microblogging platform to register different opinions, especially on the choice of Ghana instead of Nigeria.

While some blamed the choice on policies said to negatively affect the ease of doing business in Nigeria, others claimed the government's clampdown on protesters during the #EndSARS protests contributed to Twitter's decision to choose Ghana.

"Maybe Jack couldn't get SIM card," Nimueh Anacksunamun, tweeted.

"The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter's Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Gov't and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country," the president tweeted in reply to Dorsey's tweet.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.