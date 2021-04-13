Nigeria: Judiciary Shouldn't Select Political Leaders - Jonathan

13 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chris Ochayi

Abuja — Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan said, on Monday, that the Judiciary should not select political leaders.

Dr. Jonathan, made this known at a youth foundation programme hosted by the founder of TOS Foundation, Osasu Igbenedion in Abuja, where he spoke as a guest.

He said, "The issue of the judiciary I don't want to make a comment but one thing as a politician, let me reiterate what I have said somewhere that in Nigeria today, the judiciary selects political leaders. It is not the best.

"The ballot papers should be the basis of selecting political leaders. If it is the judiciary that will select, we are not yet there. It is delicate but I have made a public statement before and I will always make it.

"I am not saying the judiciary is not doing well, But I mean our laws should suppress the idea of the judiciary in returning a candidate. If a candidate that won the election is found wanting, that election should be annulled and a fresh election conducted.

"The ballot paper must decide who holds any office from counsellorship to the presidency and that is democracy. We must regret that sometimes our elections are too violent in Nigeria.

"I think in Africa we are among the top countries with violent elections. Even for party primaries, you see people going to break doors, windows, scatter ballot boxes, and so on.

"You hardly see it in other African countries and when we behave that way, of course, we are now giving the powers to the judiciary to decide who becomes the Governor, Senator, and House of Representatives member. I believe that as we progress maybe we will get over that."

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.