Mauritius: Stakeholders of Mexa Participate in Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting 2021-2022

press release

A pre-budget consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Mauritius Export Association (MEXA) was held, this afternoon, at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, in Port Louis, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy.

Four representatives from the export sector, namely, the Chairperson of MEXA, Mr Patrice Robert; the Vice-Chairperson, Mr Arif Currimjee; the Director, Mrs Lilowtee Rajmun-Joosery; and Board Member, Mr Dominique de Froberville, participated in the meeting.

Several issues and propositions were voiced out by each representative. These include, amongst others: measures to support enterprises in order to safeguard employment through the collaboration between the public-private sector; exploring new opportunities; expanding local production; and promoting sustainable, inclusive and long term development in order to maintain opportunities for economic growth.

In a statement after the meeting, Dr Padayachy recalled that the aim of these consultative meetings is to initiate a social dialogue between the main stakeholders in order to ensure better planning of the forthcoming budget to be presented.

The Minister further stated that the purpose of these pre-budget consultations is also to consider recommendations from different stakeholders so as to improve and consolidate the economic sector which has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the meetings held so far have been very positive.

He highlighted that enterprises are facing a difficult phase due to the COVID-19 crisis. Consequently, measures to support enterprises will be important in order to safeguard employment.

According to the Finance Minister, Government will have to come up with exceptional and unconventional measures, in these exceptional circumstances, so as to bring the economy back on track. He pointed out that local production, and the transformation of the economic model to respond to future needs is essential.

As for the Chairman of the MEXA, Mr Patrice Robert, he underlined that this is a difficult moment for the exportation industry of Mauritius. According to him, it is important to reinvent the sector with bold measures so as to create a stronger base with more diversifications as well as to identify ways to attract new industries through sustainable, inclusive and long term development.