Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations 2021-2022 - Finance Minister Meets Association of Mauritian Manufacturers

press release

The Pre-Budget consultations in the context of the forthcoming Budget 2021-2022 kick-started this afternoon at the seat of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development in Port Louis in the presence of the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy.

Key stakeholders of the Business community namely the Association of Mauritian Manufacturers (AMM) were present to discuss of the way forward regarding the feasibility of local products on the Mauritian market as well as challenges ahead particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mauritius.

Issues with regards the production of local products were raised such as food safety, supply and products transformation and a series of measures have been proposed to bring forth the sector to the next level in a time where the whole world is facing the COVID-19 situation.

In a statement, Mr. Bruno Dubarry, CEO of the Association of Mauritian Manufacturers, expressed his satisfaction with regards the Pre-Budget consultations with the Minister of Finance which according to him is more industry focused. He further underlined that the AMM, being a project driven association has in turn enabled the local entrepreneurs to come up with proposals to give a boost to the local industry so as to be able to compete on the international market.

For her part, Mrs Shirin Gunny Managing Director of Made in Moris, highlighted that the discussions bear testimony of the progress achieved with regards to the label with a network of entrepreneurs whereby 50 percent are Small and Medium Enterprises. She expressed her appreciation with regards the measures being proposed to overcome the challenges as well as tapping opportunities for local industries so as to promote local products and expertise, which she added, is a follow-up of last year's measures. One among the proposals she stated is to increase the space for local products by 40 percent on the local market to increase visibility of local products as well as to encourage more local consumption.