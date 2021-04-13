Mauritius: Protecting Population and Supporting Businesses Underpinned Mcci's Proposals

12 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Protecting the health of the population and supporting businesses are at the core of the various proposals submitted by the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, in the context of the 2021-2022 Pre-budget Consultations.

The Secretary-General of the MCCI, Dr Yousouf Ismael, made this statement this afternoon, following the meeting with regards to the 2021-2022 Pre-budget Consultations.

According to Dr Ismael, the Finance Minister understands the ongoing issues and difficulties faced by local enterprises. He added that the opportunities for economic recovery and building resilience were discussed.

Several proposals and opportunities were also detailed during the meeting. The proposals put forward focused on leveraging the newly signed trade agreements, institutional reforms and digital economy.

It is recalled that the 2021-2022 Pre-budget Consultations kicked off today, and that the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development has invited proposals from Business and Trade Associations, Professional Bodies, Trade Unions, Non-Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations and other stakeholders.

This year, the focus will be on supporting the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening resilience and tackling challenges facing the country in line with the national vision of an inclusive and sustainable Mauritius

