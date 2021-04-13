Mauritius: Covid-19 - Two Additional Deaths Registered During the Last 24 Hours

press release

During the last 24 hours, two dialysis patients passed away. The cause of death of one patient was the COVID-19, and for the second person, the cause is still being determined. In addition, two new positive cases of COVID-19 were also detected.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this announcement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. The President of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Committee, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, as well as Dr P. Lam and Dr D. Ip were present.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 414 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID-19 testing centres; 111 in quarantine centres; and 36 through random testing. As at date, a total of 207 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 344. Five persons passed away due to COVID-19.

The Minister indicated that out of nine dialysis patients who are currently either in quarantine centres or at the Souillac Hospital, seven of them are positive to COVID-19. Results for 654 PCR tests obtained today show no positive case.

Furthermore, he underlined that a total of 1 025 PCR tests were done in the last 24 hours, out of which 524 tests through the contact tracing exercise; around 243 tests through random testing in Mesnil, Phoenix, Nouvelle France and Chamouny; and 258 in COVID-19 testing centres. Some 1 929 persons are currently in quarantine centres, he added.

As regards patients receiving treatment, the Minister pointed out that one patient is under ventilator and in a stable condition at the New ENT Hospital, and one patient is under oxygen at the Souillac Hospital.