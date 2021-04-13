Angola: Congo, Kwanza Basins With Over 500 Million Barrels of Crude

Luanda — More than 500 million barrels of oil are available in the onshore basins of Lower Congo and Kwanza, for exploration and production by possible national and foreign investors.

The National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG) has presented, in a road show, the existing potential to investors and is providing all the data in terms of wells and seismic, as well as geological study reports that have been made over the years.

For this Roadshow, ANPG is bidding on a set of nine blocks in the referred basins, with seismic data acquired in 2014 and other previous years, as well as all well data, without exception.

These are Blocks CON1, CON5 and CON6 (Lower Congo onshore basin) and Blocks KON5, KON6, KON8, KON9, KON17 and KON20 (Kwanza onshore basin), with the bids referring to the year 2020.

"What we did was a quality control of all the information that we are making available to investors," said the director of the ANPG data acquisition office, Lumem Sebastião.

The blocks located mostly in natural conservation areas, their bidding process is requiring an accessibility study, which includes an environmental impact study, which is not the case with offshore blocks, such as those in the Benguela and Namibe basins, which will be tendered soon.

