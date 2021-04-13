Angola: State Secretary Highlights Economic Diplomacy Advantages

12 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The State Secretary for International Cooperation and Communities, Domingos Vieiras Lopes, on Monday in Luanda noted the role of Angolan diplomacy in attracting foreign investors to boost the national economy.

According to the official, who was speaking on the sidelines of a guided visit to the diplomatic corps accredited in Angola to the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) Luanda-Bengo, economic diplomacy plays a preponderant role in the context of reconstruction and socio-economic development of the country.

For this reason, Domingos Vieiras Lopes said that consolidation of unity and national cohesion would provide the foundations for economic development and growth, which would put Angola on the priority roadmap for business promotion.

In relation to the ZEE, he said it would be an industrial investment hub where companies could operate and produce goods for domestic consumption.

Domingos Vieira Lopes also said that the Angolan government wanted to count on the participation of accredited ambassadors to publicise the potential of the ZEE to the business community of their respective countries, in order to attract investments that would contribute to the government's efforts to diversify the economy and improve the living quality.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

