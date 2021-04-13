Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 95 New Cases, 35 Recoveries

Luanda — The health authorities have registered, in the last 24 hours, 95 new cases, 35 recovered patients and one death.

The data are contained in the clinical bulletin to which ANGOP had access in which 60 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 12 in Cunene, 9 in Cabinda, 4 in Malanje, 30 in Huambo, 3 in Zaire and 1 in Benguela.

The new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 88, include 47 men and 45 women.

The death involved a 74-year-old Angolan citizen residing in Huambo province.

As for those recovered, 21 reside in Luanda, 5 in Cuando Cubango, 5 in Huila and 4 in Malanje.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratory technicians processed 2,116 samples.

The country has 23,549 positive cases, with 554 deaths, 22,093 recovered and 902 active. Of the active cases, 4 are in critical state, 11 serious, 53 moderate, 41 light and 793 asymptomatic.

There are 44 citizens in institutional quarantine, while 109 people are hospitalised in treatment centres.

The authorities are keeping 1,189 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.

The data are contained in the clinical bulletin to which ANGOP had access in which 60 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 12 in Cunene, 9 in Cabinda, 4 in Malanje, 30 in Huambo, 3 in Zaire and 1 in Benguela.

The new patients, whose ages range from 2 to 88, include 47 men and 45 women.

The death involved a 74-year-old Angolan citizen residing in Huambo province.

As for those recovered, 21 reside in Luanda, 5 in Cuando Cubango, 5 in Huila and 4 in Malanje.

In the last 24 hours, the laboratory technicians processed 2,116 samples.

The country has 23,549 positive cases, with 554 deaths, 22,093 recovered and 902 active. Of the active cases, 4 are in critical state, 11 serious, 53 moderate, 41 light and 793 asymptomatic.

There are 44 citizens in institutional quarantine, while 109 people are hospitalised in treatment centres.

The authorities are keeping 1,189 contacts of positive cases under epidemiological surveillance.