Tanzania: Floods Kill Three As Tma Warns of Heavy Rains

THREE people have passed away after being swept by flooding rain waters in Tarime District, Mara Region over the weekend.

The incident happened as the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has forecasted heavy rain in 17 regions together with Unguja and Pemba islands in the next two days.

The rain, according to TMA advisory, would cause floods and travel delays in the mentioned regions and some areas of Unguja and Pemba Islands.

A weekly forecast issued on Sunday has it that from today, there would be heavy rain in Dar es Salaam, Coast region, Tanga, Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Lindi and Mtwara regions together with Unguja and Pemba Isles.

"On Wednesday the rain will be in some areas of Dar es Salaam, Coast, Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Kagera, Geita, Mara, Mwanza, Kigoma, Katavi, Lindi and Mtwara regions together with Unguja and Pemba Isles," read part of the TMA forecast release.

Speaking of the death of three people in Tarime District, the Rorya- Tarime Special Zone Police Commander William Mkonda said two out of the three bodies have been recognised by their relatives.

"The deceased were motorists who were crossing the bridge that had been severely damaged by the ongoing rainfall... they died after being swept away by the floods," he said, adding that the incident occurred on Saturday at 7.40pm.

According to him, the deceased have been identified as David Musa (37) and Jackson James (30), both residents of Ransoti area in Tarime. The one whose name is yet to be identified is estimated to have the age of between 25 and 30 years.

The police commander explained further that the ongoing rain had also swept away the Msati river bridge along the Mwanza-Sirari road, as a result, disconnecting the nearby villages.

However the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) in Mara region was quick to intervene for the sake of bringing back communications in the area.

Tanroads's Mara Regional Manager Eng Malima Ngaile, said efforts are underway to restore the damaged infrastructure and that they are working day and night.

"He bridge is so crucial since it is also used by residents of neighbouring countries, who enter Tanzania through the Sirari border post; we are doing everything it takes to restore the damaged infrastructure along this road," he assured.

Adding: "The Bridge that has been destroyed was made of steels and had a diameter of five meters. This one will be composed of concrete materials with two diameters of five meters each, meaning that it will be of 10 diameter meters and 2.5m height".