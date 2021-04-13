Tanzania: New Public Health Centres to Be Fully Equipped

12 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

GOVERNMENT has assured that during the next financial year it would allocate funds for equipping all newly-built public health centres with required facilities.

Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) David Silinde informed the National Assembly that the next budget would take into account buying facilities and distribute to areas where the buildings have been built but lacked facilities.

"I have talked with the ministry responsible for health about this and it has assured of setting aside a budget for that purpose," Mr Silinde said when responding to a supplementary question from Aida Khenani (Nkasi-Chadema).

In her question, the lawmaker wanted to know government's plans on improving health service delivery at the Nkasi District Hospital.

In the same vein, Urambo legislator Magreth Sitta also raised concern about poor service delivery at the Urambo District Hospital, noting that the reason behind it being lack of enough health personnel despite availability of enough facilities such as two ultra-sound machines, which do not have staff to operate.

She said the installed ultrasound machines were crucial for serving mothers and children at the hospital.

The Deputy Minister explained that his docket in collaboration with the health ministry were doing verification and will soon allocate health staff to the hospital.

Earlier, in her basic question, Special-Seats MP Jacqueline Msongozi (CCM), wanted to know government's plan to build health centres at six wards of Tinginya, Muhimba, Kalulu, Mindu, Nalasi West and Nalasi East in Tunduru District.

Mr Silinde explained that the government continues improving health infrastructures and building new others in a bid to improve health service delivery in the country by continued allocation of budget for that purpose.

During the financial year 2020/21, the government has set aside 200m/- for completing construction of four buildings for the dispensary in the Tunduru District Council.

He affirmed that the government would continue constructing and repairing health centres across the country as per availability of funds.

