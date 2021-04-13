Tanzania: People in Areas Repossessed By Tpdf to Be Compensated

12 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

GOVERNMENT has vowed to pay all pending compensations to citizens who have been evacuated from areas under the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF).

Minister of Defence and National Services Elias Kwandikwa said the government has now been attentively dealing with the matter to ensure that all citizens are paid compensation.

"We have introduced a special department for coordinating this in order to end these challenges and we are sure that we are going to end conflicts in many places," the minister affirmed.

He was speaking in the Parliament when reacting to questions from Members of Parliament.

National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai added that the matter had also been presented by the Chairperson of Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Committee, Mr Mussa Zungu, to the Parliamentary budget committee, which has also given support to the matter.

"As you can see that the issue of compensations at those army's areas also has a push from the MPs ourselves, therefore, we are hoping that the next budget will consider it," Mr Ndugai stated.

During the Question-and-Answer session, Ms Ester Matiko (Special- Seats -Chadema) inquired why compensations were taking too long to be rewarded to affected people.

Earlier, in his basic question, Mwita Michael (Tarime-Urban-CCM) argued that in his area the land that was repossessed by the army remained idle while citizens who surrendered the land lack the land for conducting economic activities since 2013.

He therefore asked the government to allow the evacuated people to continue doing economic activities on those areas while compensations process was ongoing.

The minister responded that all areas under the TPDF were essential for the activities of the army; therefore, it was improper to allow citizens to conduct economic activities.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.