Tanzania: Sign Language Education to Get Push, Bunge Told

12 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

IN efforts to achieve inclusive education, the provision of sign language education would soon start from primary to secondary schools.

According to Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Education, Mr Omar Kipanga, the ministry has a strategy to make the schools provide the sign language education.

"We would also ensure that we produce enough teachers for teaching the sign language in our schools," Mr Kipanga said when informing the National Assembly over the new development.

So far, there are 14 primary schools and 25 secondary schools that offer sign language education.

The deputy minister stated this in response to question from Dr Stephen Kiruswa (Longido-CCM), who asked on whether the government does not see an importance of making sign language as one of mandatory subjects from primary schools in order to remove communication barrier between deaf people and people without hearing problems.

Mr Kipanga said the government was aware of importance of sign language in addressing communication gap.

However, in order to reach a decision of introducing sign language subject in all education levels, the government has already taken various steps.

Among steps taken include the completion of standardisation of sign language dictionary and preparation of the guideline for implementation of curriculum for O'level education for deaf students.

In the same line, through the Patandi Teacher's College and the University of Dodoma, special teachers for teaching deaf students are being trained.

The textbooks for teaching sign language are in both English and Kiswahili languages in order to meet the teaching and learning purposes, he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.