Tanzania: Mega Project Planned to End Water Blues in Southern Regions

12 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

WATER shortage in the southern regions of the country is set to end once-and-for-all following a mega project to tap water from Ruvuma River.

The water ministry informed the National Assembly that during the next fiscal year it would supply water from the river to people living in those regions.

"In the next financial year we are going to use water from Ruvuma River in order to end water scarcity in southern part including Nanyamba town," Deputy Minister for Water Maryprisca Mahundi stated.

She made the promise in the House when answering Nanyamba legislator Abdallah Chikota (CCM), who wanted to know when the government will start using water from the Ruvuma River by constructing major water projects to end the scarcity in Nanyamba.

Ms Mahundi explained that the project to tap water from Ruvuma River was among strategic projects that the government is expected to start implementing during the 2021/22 financial year.

However, through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), repair and expansion of water project at the villages of Malongo and Migombani has been completed and provides services to the people.

Also, two water wells have been drilled, as well as station for pumping water, lying 3.5-kilometre water pipe, installation of 100,000-litre tank and construction of other four water tanks was on progress for improving water services in Nanyamba Township.

Meanwhile, implementation of water projects in the villages of Ngonja - Chawi, Mayembejuu, Nyundo A and B, Nitekela and Misufini are at different stages.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.