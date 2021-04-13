Tanzania: Mega Project Planned to End Water Blues in Southern Regions

WATER shortage in the southern regions of the country is set to end once-and-for-all following a mega project to tap water from Ruvuma River.

The water ministry informed the National Assembly that during the next fiscal year it would supply water from the river to people living in those regions.

"In the next financial year we are going to use water from Ruvuma River in order to end water scarcity in southern part including Nanyamba town," Deputy Minister for Water Maryprisca Mahundi stated.

She made the promise in the House when answering Nanyamba legislator Abdallah Chikota (CCM), who wanted to know when the government will start using water from the Ruvuma River by constructing major water projects to end the scarcity in Nanyamba.

Ms Mahundi explained that the project to tap water from Ruvuma River was among strategic projects that the government is expected to start implementing during the 2021/22 financial year.

However, through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), repair and expansion of water project at the villages of Malongo and Migombani has been completed and provides services to the people.

Also, two water wells have been drilled, as well as station for pumping water, lying 3.5-kilometre water pipe, installation of 100,000-litre tank and construction of other four water tanks was on progress for improving water services in Nanyamba Township.

Meanwhile, implementation of water projects in the villages of Ngonja - Chawi, Mayembejuu, Nyundo A and B, Nitekela and Misufini are at different stages.