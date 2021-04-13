Tanzania: Airtel Money to Disburse 1.8bn/ - to Customers

AIRTEL Tanzania is set to distribute 1.8bn/- to AirtelMoney customers as interest for their loyalty to its mobile phone money service.

Airtel Tanzania Director of Airtel Money Isack Nchunda said that the interest will be distributed to all Airtel Money customers and agents across the country who have been using the service between last October and December.

"Airtel Money is now paying interest on quarterly basis as usual. Airtel has been giving back dividends to all Airtel Money customers and agents consecutively since 2015," Mr Nchunda said in a statement Monday.

Airtel gives back to Airtel Money customers and agents depending on the balance one has on Airtel Money account on daily basis.

Airtel Head of Corporate Communication Jackson Mmbando said starting yesterday every Airtel Money customer will receive interest through Airtel Money wallet or accounts.

"Airtel Money agents will also receive their interests through their Airtel Money accounts as usual," added Mr Mmbando.

Airtel Money also offers Airtel Timiza loans to cater for short-term emergency needs be it business or personal and be able to save their balances for future plan through Timiza Savings product.

Additionally, Airtel Money has also integrated with more than 400 businesses (Airtel Money branch) and over 40 banks for easy payment solutions model and instant cash transfer activities.