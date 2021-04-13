Botswana: Government Announces New Curfew Hours

12 April 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Press Release

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, has directed that the 8pm-4am curfew hours be revised with immediate effect.

A press release issued by Government Communications states that the new hours are 10 pm to 4 am.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

