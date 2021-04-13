Botswana: Two Public Officers Face Threat to Kill Charges

Molepolole — Two employees of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a health assistant and a driver were recently arraigned before Molepolole Magistrate Court, each facing a single count of threat to kill.

The two, who work for health facilities of Sorilatholo in the Letlhakeng Sub-district and Phuthadikobo in Molepolole, are Motswedi Sepoe, a health assistant and Sepano Badirile a driver aged 35 and 44 respectively.

Badirile allegedly threatened to kill his wife of seven months by uttering words 'Ga nkake ka ipolaya ke is eke go bolaye Tshephang,' an offence he committed April 5 at Sorilatholo.

The prosecutor, Inspector Galase Kampure had called for the accused to be remanded, stating that it was too early for investigations to have been complete as the matter was still fresh.

"I plead for the investigating team to be given a chance to contact possible witnesses as the offence was committed just yesterday, said Ms Kampure.

Sepoe allegedly threatened to kill Tlamelo Malaita on April 1 by uttering words, 'Gompieno ke ya go go bolaya re ya go kgaoganngwa ke leso'. He was later granted a conditional bail by Molepolole Chief Magistrate Rammapodi-Lesedi, who ordered the accused to provide two Batswana sureties, each paying P1 500.

He was further ordered not to contact the victim either by social media or telephonically and to report to the police and to ensure regular appearance before court when required to do so.

Meanwhile, Senior Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta dismissed bail application for the 32-year-old Lucky Maswabi of Kumakwane for the offence of causing grievous harm to Kagiso Keemetswe.

The accused was alleged to have attacked the victim, cutting his lower lip and inflicted multiple stab wounds on the victim's chest at Kumakwane.

The accused has since denied the offence, arguing that it was a ploy by investigating officer to keep him away from Keemetswe and her lover.

"I did not commit the offence I am accused of, instead I am the one who has a pending case before the social worker for being denied access to my child by Keemetswe and her lover."

Can I be given an opportunity to atleast lay hands on my child whom the boyfriend to his mother is bragging about," pleaded the accused.

Investigating officer, Constable Kebabonye Lebandla has, however, insisted on the accused's incrassation, arguing that he was not remorseful and was likely to accomplish his mission if granted bail.

"The arrogance displayed by the accused during interrogation clearly shows he is not remorseful and granting him bail is not ideal, considering the manner in which he conducted himself when interrogated," argued constable Lebandla.

The prosecutor, sub-inspector Libombo Libala had pleaded with Ms Majuta to extend the accused's remand warrant, stating that the accused was not a candidate for bail as he committed the alleged offence in breach of his previous bail condition of a pending murder case.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>