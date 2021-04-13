Seychelles Sees First Death of a Health Worker From Covid-19

12 April 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles recorded its first fatality among health workers from COVID-19 after the death of Gerry Govinden on Monday. The Ministry of Health sent condolences to family and friends.

Govinden, 42, died from COVID-19 complications in the early hours of Monday, the Ministry's chief nursing officer, Guylian Mein said.

Mein told SNA that Govinden "was one of our pillars in mental health and it is a great loss for the health community."

She said that Govinden had vast experience in acute psychiatric care dealing with patients with mental health and addiction.

Mein described Govinden as a very reliable person in his work. "He was a jolly person and anytime you requested his help, he was always ready to help and assist during shortages of staff."

Seychelles, an island nation in the western Indian Ocean, has recorded 25 deaths from COVID-19 to date.

Last month, Seychelles recorded the deaths of the first two foreign seafarers from COVID-19 -- a Malagasy and an Indonesian. The two were from the Belle Isle tuna fishing vessel belonging to Reunion-based Sapmer company, fishing in the island nation waters.

This has pushed the health authorities in Seychelles to work with local shipping agencies to vaccinate foreign seafarers on vessels fishing in the island nation's waters.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.