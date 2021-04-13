Angola: Basketball - Formigas Do Cazenga Beat 1º De Agosto Academia

11 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Formigas do Cazenga defeated Academia do 1º de Agosto on Sunday by 65-61 in the second round of the provincial senior women's basketball championship.

With this win, the team reached the fifth position with ten points in the competition led by 1º de Agosto with 14 points.

Interclube climbed to second position after beating Desportivo do Maculusso 85-35 in the second round.

The competition continues on Thursday with the following matches:

Inter B-1º de Agosto, Academia do 1º de Agosto-Interclube,Formigas do Cazenga and La Bomba is scheduled for April 18.

Standings:

1. 1º de Agosto/14 points

2. Interclub 11

3. Maculusso 11

4. Inter B 10

5. Formigas 10

6. La Bomba 8

7. August 1 Academy 8.

