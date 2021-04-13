Sudan: Selected Poem - Rainbow (Ali Abd Al-Gayoum)

12 April 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudanese writer Ali Abd al-Gayoum (1943-1998 ) was a poet, film and theatre director (http://sudanow-magazine.net/page.php?subId=30&Id=1241). His following poem has been translated from Arabic by Alsir Khidir:

Rainbow

The rhythm of the valley

On the bosom of the naked mountain

A female caught between desire and awe.

The yellow grass undulated in the valleys of desolation,

Made harsh by the clouds,

And embraced by a season of death.

The strings of the exhausted heart played

A mysterious melody

Laughing gaily,

Weeping sadly,

But,

When I behold a rainbow

In the faint expanse.

I urge the weary horses of creation to spur on;

And sing for some men and women

Who composed songs for the sun.

