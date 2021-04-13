Sudan: Selected Poem - Rainbow (Ali Abd Al-Gayoum)

Khartoum — Sudanese writer Ali Abd al-Gayoum (1943-1998 ) was a poet, film and theatre director (http://sudanow-magazine.net/page.php?subId=30&Id=1241). His following poem has been translated from Arabic by Alsir Khidir:
Rainbow
The rhythm of the valley
On the bosom of the naked mountain
A female caught between desire and awe.
The yellow grass undulated in the valleys of desolation,
Made harsh by the clouds,
And embraced by a season of death.
The strings of the exhausted heart played
A mysterious melody
Laughing gaily,
Weeping sadly,
But,
When I behold a rainbow
In the faint expanse.
I urge the weary horses of creation to spur on;
And sing for some men and women
Who composed songs for the sun.