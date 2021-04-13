Kenya: Tusker Assistant Coach Okere Appointed Harambee Starlets Head Coach

Nairobi — The Football Kenya Federation has appointed Charles Okere as the new head coach of the national women's football team, Harambee Starlets.

Okere will be assisted by Godfrey Oduor whi also serves under the same capacity at KCB as well as Midlred Cheche who also worked with the Bankers.

Long serving David Ouma has left his role at both the Harambee Starlets as well as the Federation.

"I really feel honored and privileged to have been given an opportunity in the national team. It is always a great opportunity to serve the nation and this will also be a chance to gain more experience as a coach which in turn I will definitely bring back to the team," Okere said speaking to the Tusker FC official website.

His first assignment will be on the 24th of this month when the Starlets take on Zambia in an international friendly match in Lusaka.