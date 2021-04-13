Kenya: Magoha Maintains School Calendar Unchanged, Hopeful Virus Situation Remains Under Control

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday said the current academic calendar will not be altered despite the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Speaking in Kiambu where he supervised the opening of a secured container where exam material are stored, the CS stated that the calendar including the opening dates will remain as planned.

"We have not had any major issues so far. Programming for calendar year, I am hoping that there will be no need for me to summon education stakeholders to look afresh at the timetable so it remains as we had decided earlier in the year," Magoha said.

Under the current school calendar, the third term will start on May 10 and run until July 16 when the learners will break for one week.

"By the grace of God, the children will come back to school when we said they should. All I can say is that we are doing extremely well even in the KCPE marking process," he said.

Pupils in primary school as well as Form 1 to Form 3 students went for their second term holiday In March while the last lot of Form 4 students who have been sitting for their KCSE examinations will finish the exercise on April 21.

The Ministry of Education released revised term dates for pre-primary, primary, secondary schools and teachers' training colleges in December 2020 following the COVID-19 break.

The new term dates will run until the 2023.

Grade 4 Competency-Based Curriculum learners will transit to Grade 5 in July while Grade 4 and incoming Form 1 (class 8 graduates) will stay at home until July as other learners complete their third term.

Following a reduced holiday in the 2021 academic year, students will enjoy a 7-week holiday after the 2022 academic year, which will run from March 5 to April 24.

Schools re-opened in Kenya on January 4, following a 10-month break over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools were closed in March 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the country, with a partial re-opening rolled out in October last year for Form 4, Class 8 candidates and Grade 4 pupils.