Nigeria: FCT Police Arrest Eight Suspected Kidnappers

13 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command yesterday arrested eight suspected kidnappers along Shengwu-Tunga Maje, Gwagwalada, Kabusa Village and Durumi axis of the territory.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the suspects were arrested during a coordinated intelligence operation by the police operatives from the command's anti-kidnapping squad at Shengwu Mountain on the border of the FCT and Niger State.

It said the suspects provided useful information on the activities of the syndicate.

The suspects include: Yakubu Ahmadu, 30; Ibrahim Mallam Musa, 25 and Bello Haruna, 30.

"The suspects are members of the syndicate linked to the kidnap attempt on the Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association Gwagwalada Branch, Mr. David Aigbefoh," it said.

In a related development, the unit has also arrested members of other kidnap syndicates operating along Gwagwalada and Kabusa Village.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Haruna, 24; Sylvester Obeyi, 24; Peter Odo Junior and Raymond Musa, 26.

The statement said they were identified by their victims and confessed to terrorising these areas.

The police also arrested one Nwite Jideofor, 21, for staging his own kidnap along Durumi District of Abuja.

The suspect confessed to conniving with his 'abductors' to defraud his sister of the sum of N5 million.

Exhibits recovered from all the suspects include three dane guns, seven cutlasses, one black- coloured Honda Accord, four mobile phones and other items.

The statement said effort was underway to arrest other members of the syndicates at large.

It said all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

