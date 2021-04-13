Algerian Farmers Have Risen to Challenges Induced By Covid-19 Pandemic

12 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad on Monday welcomed the role of Algerian farmers in the fight against the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic by ensuring the availability of all agricultural staples.

"We all witnessed how the agriculture sector has contributed to the fight against the pandemic by providing agricultural staples. Our farmers have been up to the task by supplying all national markets with sufficient quantities," said the PM who chaired the opening of the Forum with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Abdelhamid Hemdani, in the presence of the Advisor to the President Abdelhafidh Allahoum, members of the Government, economic operators and experts.

"Despite exceptional conditions, we managed to make achievements with the contribution of all operators in the field," said Djerad.

The agriculture sector has provided more than 2.5 million direct jobs, said the PM.

"The growth of the sector is a quality leap despite the difficult situation the country has gone through because of the impact of the pandemic," he said.

Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

