Nigeria: Team Delta's Nwokocha Adds 200M Title to Sprint Gold, Qualifies for Olympics

Delta State's Grace Nwokocha showed no sign of relenting as she romped to the 200m women's title at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin City. She had earlier won the women's 100m gold at the weekend.

Nwokocha who last month qualified for the 100m event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games clocked a 22.79secs Personal Best as she secured the 200m Olympics ticket also.

Bayelsa's Tima Godbless, who has been growing in confidence since her bronze medal in the 100m, ran a new Personal Best (PB) of 23.65secs to place second, with Delta's Praise Ofoku also getting on the PB train to take the bronze in 23.74secs.

Delta showed her dominance in the track and field as defending champions of the women long jump, Ese Brume, retained the title she won in Abuja in 2018.

Meanwhile, it was a balance honour for Team Delta and Team Edo in the relay races as they both won the gold in women and men's races respectively.

Brume led the Delta women's quartet to the title in 44.37secs while Team Lagos won the silver in 45.01secs as Bayelsa secured the bronze in 45.70secs.