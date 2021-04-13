Sudanese Artists Commemorate the Revolution With Exhibitions

12 April 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On the occasion of the second anniversary of the overthrow of the Al Bashir regime on April 11, 2019, the Sudanese Plastic Arts Association organised exhibitions in Khartoum and Omdurman.

The exhibition in the Family Club park in Khartoum III was officially opened on April 6, while the one Omdurman Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Saturday.

The exhibitions present photos and paintings of the revolution and its icons, including protestors killed during the revolution. In particular young artists, those "who accompanied the Sudanese revolution since the beginning of the movement in 2018" joined the mural painting sessions. Others made paintings, sculptures, drawings, and photographs about the revolution.

Inaam El Haj, the first Sudanese woman sculptor and leading member of the Sudanese Plastic Artists Association, told Radio Dabanga that in addition to the exhibitions, that will last until April 20, cultural seminars, musical events, and theatrical performances, will be organised.

"Thirty years of oppression, distress, and arrogance were the harvest of the Salvation regime [of Omar Al Bashir], 30 years of witnessing abuse until the revolutionaries triumphed," the invite pamphlet to the exhibitions reads. "We of the Plastic Artists Association continue as we began, upholding the principles of the revolution, freedom, peace, justice, and a civilian government."

Sadly, Alaaeldin El Jazouli, Chairman of the Sudanese Revolution Exhibition Committee who organised the exhibitions, passed away during the preparations, whereupon young painter Sayed Ahmed honoured him with a large mural.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.