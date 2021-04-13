Sudan: Violent Incidents Reported Across Darfur

Darfur — One person was killed and five others were injured in Kalma camp, South Darfur, on Saturday evening, when a group of displaced youths reportedly came under fire while watching football.

The General Coordination of Camps for the Displaced and Refugees said that in Kalma camp said that the attack resulted in the death of Azou Abdelhamid Abkar while five others were seriously injured and have been taken to Nyala Hospital for treatment. They said that they held the transitional government and the military responsible.

The statement called on the UN Security Council, the United Nations (UN) and the African Union to take serious and decisive decisions to protect the people of Darfur, and to immediately dispatch a UN force to the region, as stipulated in Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The West Darfur Doctors Committee announced on Sunday that there was another new injury in El Geneina, bringing the total number of deaths to 144 and the total number of injuries were 233. They also said that some wounded people have been evacuated to Khartoum with a UN aircraft, which has flown three times during the past 72 hours.

It is expected that the President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, will visit El Geneina on Monday. Additionally, the Security and Defence Council decided in an emergency session on Saturday to form a joint force from the regular forces that can intervene quickly to maintain security in Darfur. They also decided to activate procedures for collecting weapons and take measures to remove any armed presence in the city.

They also decided to expedite the implementation of security arrangements for the Juba Peace Agreement and tighten border controls to prevent the flow and spread of weapons, and bring those responsible for such acts to justice.

Mass student demonstrations erupted in Nyala, South Darfur, denouncing recent shortages and high prices of electricity and water.

The Security Committee of South Darfur also decided to suspend all schools as of Monday for an indefinite period.

Two people died and a number of women, children and the elderly went missing on Sunday following a massive fire that broke out in Gereida camps which led to the burning of 4,000 homes.

People from Gereida told Radio Dabanga that the fire broke out on Sunday afternoon and destroyed many camps including Abyad and Dar El Salam. They explained that the two people who died as a result of the fire included a teacher, Haroun Fadil, and Ibrahim Ahmed.