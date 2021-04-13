Kenya: Mwende Macharia Expecting Baby Number Two After 7 Years

12 April 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

Popular radio presenter Mwende Macharia has announced that she is soon welcoming her second child this year after a seven-year motherhood gap.

Mwende announced the good news on her Instagram page, sharing photos of her recent baby shower shoot.

"Behold I do a new thing. Joy unspeakable. After seven years, I am mom again," she posted.

The mother of one has thanked God for her second child calling it a blessing in her life.

"All the glory be to God," she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The QUEEN 👑 of the Airwaves (@mwendemacharia)

Mwende, however, has not revealed the identity of the father of her unborn child.

She sired her firstborn son with music producer J Blessing.

In an earlier interview, Mwende said she was at the time engaged to music producer and videographer and the two even planned to wed, but she realised he was not serious about the relationship after she was already pregnant.

Her first pregnancy came with a major backlash given she presented tv gospel show, Tukuza, and her fans expected her not to have a baby out of wedlock.

Born and raised in Diani, Mwende's rise to media fame came with excessive scrutiny that one time saw her fans continuously tease her for her supposed poor fashion sense.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Condolences Pour in After Death of AKA’s Fiancée Anele Tembe
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Water Everywhere in Lesotho But Not a Drop to Drink for Basotho
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.